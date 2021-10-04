Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.15

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.21%.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 92,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 26.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

