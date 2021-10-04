BlackHat (BLKC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $592,536.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $592,536.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00099414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00140684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,263.95 or 0.99792384 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.44 or 0.06835487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002634 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

