BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

9/29/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

9/28/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/16/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/27/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/16/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – BlackRock Capital Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $4.25. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 499,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,635. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $283.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.79. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 194,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.3% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

