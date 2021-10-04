BlackRock Inc. Acquires 532,396 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,250,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,396 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.22% of Huazhu Group worth $382,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,838,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth $27,921,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 766.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 91,738 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,275,000 after purchasing an additional 452,384 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

