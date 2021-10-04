BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 465,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.92% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $376,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $56.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

