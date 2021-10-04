BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,572,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 304,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.84% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $381,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,256,000 after acquiring an additional 271,690 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at about $24,826,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after buying an additional 112,998 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at about $16,468,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

CBRL stock opened at $144.55 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average of $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

