BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,203,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.25% of Avnet worth $368,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

AVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

