BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,044,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,837,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.32% of Nordstrom worth $367,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 2.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,687.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JWN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

