BlackRock Inc. Has $367.79 Million Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.87% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $367,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 98.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

EBS opened at $55.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

