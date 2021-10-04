BlackRock Inc. Has $375.20 Million Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,734,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.48% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $375,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $32.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

