BlackRock Inc. Has $386.89 Million Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.03% of CareDx worth $386,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CareDx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,945,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,652 shares of company stock worth $3,041,246. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $66.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.89 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

