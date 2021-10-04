BlackRock Inc. Has $392.95 Million Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,033,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.11% of MEDNAX worth $392,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Truist boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

Shares of MD opened at $28.72 on Monday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

