BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $369,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of SQM stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.