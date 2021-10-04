BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,107,305 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,514,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,107,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.49% of Sally Beauty worth $386,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

