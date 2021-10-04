BlackRock Inc. Sells 111,477 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,460,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,477 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.75% of Barnes Group worth $382,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $205,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $42.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.