BlackRock Inc. Sells 258,741 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,002,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 258,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.02% of Vericel worth $367,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Vericel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $1,980,878 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 279.57 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.32.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

