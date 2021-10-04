BlackRock Inc. Sells 309,084 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,250,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.20% of Smartsheet worth $379,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $71,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $69.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average is $67.70. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,669,706. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

