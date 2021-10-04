BlackRock Inc. Sells 318,674 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,183,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,674 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.58% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $379,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CADE. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of CADE opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.