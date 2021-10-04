BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,872,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.75% of Independent Bank worth $367,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $79.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.58.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

