BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 32.2% in September

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE MVF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.56. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,388. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 771,570 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,449,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 858,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 325,784 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,302,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after purchasing an additional 225,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 104,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 74,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

