Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd Acquires 201,350 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 201,350 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 11.6% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd owned 0.47% of SS&C Technologies worth $87,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after buying an additional 225,699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 570.9% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SSNC stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,094. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

