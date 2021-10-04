Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd Increases Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,402 shares during the period. Tucows accounts for 10.4% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 9.14% of Tucows worth $78,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tucows by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tucows by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tucows in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tucows by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,236. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.09 million, a PE ratio of 127.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $75.09 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $324,402.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,482.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $774,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tucows Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

