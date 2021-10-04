Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BSL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,501. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $16.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 39,805 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

