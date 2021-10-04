Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,141 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.13% of Boot Barn worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT stock opened at $90.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $99.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

