BLAST (BLAST) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BLAST has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $23,490.15 and approximately $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004915 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009452 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

