Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.71% of Blue Bird worth $18,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Blue Bird by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Blue Bird by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Blue Bird by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $579.99 million, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,943.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLBD shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

