Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Short Interest Update

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the August 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of OWL opened at $15.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $5,273,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $41,860,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $45,080,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

