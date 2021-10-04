Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in September

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPRMF opened at $15.49 on Monday. Blue Prism Group has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $26.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

