Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading Up 3%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY)’s share price was up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.64 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.96 ($0.14). Approximately 2,841,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,670,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.64 ($0.14).

The company has a market cap of £106.49 million and a P/E ratio of -36.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

In other news, insider Bo Møller Stensgaard acquired 135,000 shares of Bluejay Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,692.97).

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

