Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Holdings Cut by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 98,616 shares during the period. Blueknight Energy Partners makes up 2.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 7.20% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $436,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

BKEP traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,283. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $129.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.34. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.