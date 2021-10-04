Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

