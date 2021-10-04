Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 55.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $304,000.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $49.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

