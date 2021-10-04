Boosted Finance Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for $2.22 or 0.00004531 BTC on major exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $132,595.06 and approximately $72,788.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00063310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00098902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00140154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,935.95 or 1.00085654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.06 or 0.06910981 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.