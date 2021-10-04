Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

NYSE BAH opened at $80.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.