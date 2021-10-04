Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Qorvo makes up 1.0% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.47% of Qorvo worth $755,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $3.02 on Monday, reaching $166.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,002. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.64. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.56 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

