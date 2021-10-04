Boston Partners Buys 390 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.0% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.86% of Anthem worth $801,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $378.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.14 and its 200 day moving average is $379.56. The company has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.44 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

