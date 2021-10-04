Boston Partners Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.80% of Chubb worth $555,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,679,000 after acquiring an additional 274,353 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $175.91. 3,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,094. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.75. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

