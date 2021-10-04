Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,384,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,170 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.24% of Pfizer worth $524,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.07. 321,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,607,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $241.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

