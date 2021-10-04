Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,781,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,635 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 8.31% of Harley-Davidson worth $585,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

