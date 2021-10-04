Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,844,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840,730 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.9% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.49% of Citigroup worth $696,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $154,587,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 97.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

C stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 318,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,720,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

