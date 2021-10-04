Boston Partners Has $1.23 Billion Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,936,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466,110 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boston Partners owned about 0.27% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,234,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.30. 192,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,632,024. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.09 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.12 and a 200-day moving average of $156.76. The company has a market cap of $505.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

