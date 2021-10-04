Boston Partners Has $542.14 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,446 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.92% of Ameriprise Financial worth $542,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.70. 4,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.55. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $152.02 and a one year high of $279.00. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

