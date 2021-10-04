Boston Partners Has $574.84 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.28% of Novartis worth $574,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthsimple US Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.08. 26,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,875. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average of $89.24. The firm has a market cap of $185.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

