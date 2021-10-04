Boston Partners Has $594.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,170,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225,474 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.45% of The Charles Schwab worth $594,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.62. 59,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,542. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $77.96. The company has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 528,162 shares of company stock valued at $38,559,889. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

