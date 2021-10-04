Boston Partners Has $594.96 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,011 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.11% of LKQ worth $594,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.94. 10,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,374. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

