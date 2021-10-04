Boston Partners Has $599.94 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,003 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 5.97% of Everest Re Group worth $599,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.81. 281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,341. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.69 and a 200 day moving average of $257.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

