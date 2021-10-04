Boston Partners Has $607.59 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,242,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,085 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.11% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $607,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCEP traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $55.66. 5,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,774. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

