Boston Partners Has $735.44 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,176,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 0.9% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boston Partners owned about 1.91% of Marathon Petroleum worth $735,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 83,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

