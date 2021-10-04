Boston Partners Has $754.08 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for about 1.0% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boston Partners owned about 3.64% of Avantor worth $754,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 444,541.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,850 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,442,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 519.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,019,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,137 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,251 shares of company stock valued at $18,409,598. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.64. 14,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

