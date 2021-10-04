Boston Partners Increases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 4.40% of FMC worth $612,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 15.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in FMC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $91.34. 4,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,308. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

